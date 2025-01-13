Karachi Traffic Plan issued for January 14 for Youm-e-Ali; full details inside

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi will witness a procession during Ali Day Celebrations on January 14 Tuesday as Traffic Police chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan for the port city residents.

Youm-e-Ali procession will cause multiple road closures, including M.A. Jinnah Road from Tibet Center to Gurumandir Chowk, along with surrounding streets.

Karachi Traffic Plan for Youm-e-Ali 2025

Commuters moving toward Gurumandir are advised to take Soldier Bazaar No. 1 signal towards Coast Guard and Uncle Saria Signal.

As per the advisory, parts of Shahrah-e-Quaideen will remain closed to traffic, and vehicles from Society Light Signal will be diverted to the right side. The route from Society Light Signal to Khudadad Colony Bridge will remain open towards Empress Market.

Those coming from Burns Road are directed to use the route via Eidgah Chowk, while traffic from Jamia Cloth will be directed towards Jubilee, Tibet Center, and Regal Chowk. Vehicles from Fawara Chowk will be diverted towards Paradise Signal, Passport Office, and Empress Market. Traffic from Garden Baghicha will be redirected towards Uncle Saria, Gull Plaza, and Tibet Chowk.