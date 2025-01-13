Jobs 2025: Join Punjab Environment Force as Inspector, Field Assistant – Apply Now

If you are looking to work for government against pollution, it could be your chance to secure seat in Punjab Environment Force which is hiring for 280 seats.
Punjab Environment Department opened vacancies for individuals of the newly established Environment Force.
Punjab Environment Department Jobs 2025
|Post
|Eligibility
|Age Limit
|Number of Posts
|Inspector Environment (BS-13)
|BS in Environmental Science with 60% marks
|21-28 years
|80 seats
|Field Assistant (BS-06)
|F.Sc. with second division
|18-25 years
|208 seats
Deadline for Application: January 17, 2025
To apply and more information, please visit https://jobs.punjab.gov.pk/ to apply.
Punjab Police Constable Jobs 2025; Download Application Form and Apply Online