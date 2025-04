PSL X: Gladiators elect to bowl first against Qalandars

RAWALPINDI – Quetta Gladiators skipper Saud Shakeel has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the PSL X match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hassan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Akeal Hosain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq