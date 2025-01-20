AGL43.16▲ 3.92 (0.10%)AIRLINK201.24▼ -3.21 (-0.02%)BOP9.97▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.89▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9▲ 0.15 (0.02%)DFML50.23▲ 1.11 (0.02%)DGKC106.96▲ 2.27 (0.02%)FCCL35.36▲ 0.53 (0.02%)FFL17.15▼ -0.06 (0.00%)HUBC138.19▲ 0.79 (0.01%)HUMNL14.07▲ 0.25 (0.02%)KEL4.86▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM6.66▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF46.31▲ 2 (0.05%)NBP61.64▼ -0.23 (0.00%)OGDC222.54▲ 0.63 (0.00%)PAEL43.14▲ 0.17 (0.00%)PIBTL8.54▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL188.76▼ -1.84 (-0.01%)PRL43.27▲ 0.23 (0.01%)PTC25.35▲ 0.31 (0.01%)SEARL110.42▲ 4.01 (0.04%)TELE9.12▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL34.77▲ 0.19 (0.01%)TPLP13.68▲ 0.57 (0.04%)TREET23.95▲ 0.57 (0.02%)TRG68.16▲ 0.03 (0.00%)UNITY33.25▲ 0.17 (0.01%)WTL1.87▲ 0 (0.00%)

President Zardari, Iranian Military Chief vow stronger coordinated action to curb terrorism

President Zardari Iranian Military Chief Bagheri Explore Economic Security Cooperation
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Dr. Mohammad Bagheri called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed key issues of mutual interest, focusing on strengthening the ties between Pakistan and Iran. Two sides highlighted the longstanding and fraternal relations between their countries and underscored the need to enhance trade and economic cooperation for the benefit of both nations.

Additionally, they acknowledged terrorism as a shared threat, stressing the importance of coordinated efforts to tackle this challenge effectively. Major General Bagheri also expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s stance on the ongoing situations in Gaza and Lebanon.

The meeting reflects both nations’ commitment to furthering bilateral ties and addressing regional challenges collaboratively.

Border Cooperation, Regional Security in focus during Iranian military chief’s visit to Pakistan

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; more rains, gusty winds, snowfall expected

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather; Light rain/drizzle likely

  • Business, Pakistan

Housing Societies in Punjab set to face THESE taxes under Latest Update

  • Pakistan

Border Cooperation, Regional Security in focus during Iranian military chief’s visit to Pakistan

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer