President Zardari, Iranian Military Chief vow stronger coordinated action to curb terrorism

ISLAMABAD – Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Dr. Mohammad Bagheri called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed key issues of mutual interest, focusing on strengthening the ties between Pakistan and Iran. Two sides highlighted the longstanding and fraternal relations between their countries and underscored the need to enhance trade and economic cooperation for the benefit of both nations.

Additionally, they acknowledged terrorism as a shared threat, stressing the importance of coordinated efforts to tackle this challenge effectively. Major General Bagheri also expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s stance on the ongoing situations in Gaza and Lebanon.

The meeting reflects both nations’ commitment to furthering bilateral ties and addressing regional challenges collaboratively.