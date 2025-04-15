BRI and Xi’s Vision of Shared Prosperity with Neighbouring Countries

The Chinese BRI has emerged as the largest project of global development, connectivity, productivity and shared prosperity in the 21st century, whereas US President Donald Trump’s erratic imposition and pause of thundering tariffs created chaos and uncertainty in international markets, eroding the concept of fair, free and rule-based governance and systems.

It seems that the US Administration is now only interested in the “number game” ignoring even all basic principles of applied and international economics directly targeting China and its allies launching a grand global campaign of “economic exploitation” achieving only “recession” and “disruption” in the global economies, communities and enterprises.

Additionally, these US tariffs do not have any practical economic significance, only further exposing the US’s use of tariffs as a tool and weapon for bullying and coercion, turning it into a laughingstock.

The China Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) latest statement has shown China’s strong commitment to defending its economy and vested interests.

China has rightly called on the US government to “completely cancel” its tariffs regime and return to the right path of mutual respect.

Most recently, a US customs notice revealed smartphones, computers and some other electronic devices would be excluded from the 125 percent tariff on goods entering the country from China.

However, immediately, Trump chimed in on social media, saying there was no exemption for these products and called such reports about this notice false.

Instead, he said that “they are just moving to a different tariff bucket”.

Ironically, the US Administration has claimed its policy will ‘redress unfairness’ in the global trading system and bring jobs and factories back to the US.

However, its interventions have led to ‘massive fluctuations’ in the stock market and raised concerns about a decrease in global trade, which could affect jobs and individual economies.

The US is rigorously pursuing economic protectionism, isolation and hegemonic policies to ‘control,’ ‘contain,’ and ‘curtail’ the Chinese economy, manufacturing capacity, investments and its ability to close the digital gap through initiatives like DeepSeek.

In contrast, Chinese President Xi Jinping has visited Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, urging regional countries to jointly oppose hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism.

Xi also called Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to discuss the emerging situation following US tariffs, demonstrating his diplomatic wisdom in forming a joint regional response.

Additionally, Xi has called for building a ‘shared future’ with neighboring countries, aiming to strengthen regional socio-economic integration and geopolitical consultation despite the ongoing challenges posed by US tariffs, protectionism and decoupling.

China now has a golden opportunity in the evolving international landscape to shape its regional environment and build a community with a shared future with its neighbors.

This will enhance the strategic utility of the BRI.

The surrounding region is crucial for China’s security and economic prosperity, with tremendous strategic importance due to its geography, natural environment and historical ties.

Definitely, a peaceful and stable regional environment is essential for achieving China’s domestic economic and social development goals.

Moreover, building a community with a shared future with neighbouring countries is critical to achieving the second centenary goal: transforming China into a modern socialist country in all respects, realizing national rejuvenation and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

It is a good omen that the Chinese policies are based on the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness and initiatives like the BRI, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative have all initiated first in neighbouring countries, underscoring the unique and central role that neighbourhood diplomacy plays in China’s foreign policy.

At present, China’s relations with its neighbours are at their strongest in modern history.

China has reached consensus on building a community with a shared future with 17 neighbouring countries and signed BRI cooperation agreements with 25 neighbouring countries.

China is also the largest trading partner of 18 countries in the region, reflecting deep and growing interdependence.

It seems that prioritizing the building of a community with a shared future with neighbouring countries is both a timely response to current challenges and a long-term strategic imperative.

In summary, frankly speaking Trump’s thundering tariffs has only achieved a “bloodbath” to global markets, erasing more than US$ 2 trillion, creating disruption in global supply chains, derailing international economies and communities alike.

Unfortunately, the April sell-off in financial markets has been wider and more volatile than typical pullbacks, fuelling concern that the aggressive and constantly changing trade policy from Washington could be doing long-term damage to the financial standing of the US.

Ironically the “economic theory” suggests that an increase in tariffs usually leads to an appreciation of the domestic currency.

However, the situation unfolding in the US is currently the opposite.

The fall and weakening of the dollar more than 1 percent relative to a basket of other currencies to reach its lowest level in three years, compounding an almost 10 percent slide since the start of the year.

It is estimated that the US dollar has weakened more than other currencies, as investors believe the US economy is more vulnerable to tariffs than other major economies.

US tariffs have become self-defeating, damaging its own economy, industry and society by diminishing demand for its currency.

Dollar-denominated assets are under pressure as Washington’s tariff policies create uncertainty and erode investor confidence.

Despite no evidence of success in reducing the trade deficit, the US tariff strategy has already started to negatively impact financial markets, particularly dollar-denominated assets.

Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, the US hawkish security establishment has continuously pressured China through strategies involving human rights violations, demonization of the Communist Party and economic coercion.

Trump’s bullying tactics have reportedly intimidated many of China’s allies and smaller nations, challenging China’s national policies rooted in self-confidence, civilizational pride and economic power comparable to that of a superpower.

China has criticized the US “reciprocal tariff” policy, which has severely disrupted the international trade system and global supply chains.

This strategy, emblematic of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying, has had prolonged negative effects on the world economy.