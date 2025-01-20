Donald Trump takes oath as US President for second time

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump took the oath Monday as President for a second time in a historic ceremony inside U.S. Capitol.

In the ceremony, Trump said “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of US, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution”.

The inauguration ceremony remained in limelight as it was dubbed as new beginning of Republican control over the federal government, with the party poised to reshape key policies and institutions. Hundreds of people including former presidents, and senators are attending the service.

Bill, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, George Bush, Vice President of China, Argentine President Javier Milei, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni graced the event.

Trump, 78, is now holding unified control of Washington, as new administration is set to implement significant changes across various sectors. Trump wasted no time signing executive orders, including one recognizing only two genders and a series of immigration reforms aimed at ending asylum access, deploying troops to the southern border, and eliminating birthright citizenship.

Ahead of ceremony, outgoing President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden invited former President Donald Trump for tea at the White House, restoring a tradition that Trump did not followed.

Biden pledged a peaceful transfer of power, while Trump is expected to sign numerous executive orders on his first day in office, reversing some policies from the Trump administration. Trump’s campaign to return to the White House continues, with key milestones, including his 2022 re-election announcement and victory in the 2024 Republican primaries. Trump survives two assassination attempts and wins the 2024 election, defeating Kamala Harris.