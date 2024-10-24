Security forces kill nine terrorists in Bajaur operation, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed nine terrorists including a high-value target and two would-be suicide bombers during an exchange of fire in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday the intelligence-based operation was launched in Bajaur between the night of October 23 and 24 after receiving information about the presence of militants.

Nine terrorists were killed in the intense exchange of fire with the security forces.

High-value target, ringleader Syed Muhammad alias Qureshi Ustad and two trained would-be bombers were among the killed terrorists.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation was carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, said the ISPR statement.