Pm Shehbaz Pushes For De Escalation Of Pak India Tensions In Meeting With Uae Ambassador

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government continues to engage friendly countries, including US, China, and UAE to seek support for de-escalation measures between Islamabad and New Delhi after Pahalgam incident. Amid series of meetings, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hamad Obaid Ib rahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House today to discuss key developments in South Asia and strengthen bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the premier conveyed his warm regards to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, President of the UAE, and expressed gratitude for the UAE’s consistent support to Pakistan. He emphasized the deep, historical, and friendly relations between the two nations, which continue to grow stronger with each passing year.

Two sides also focused on recent developments in South Asia, particularly following the Pahalgam incident. Prime Minister Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s firm stance against terrorism in all its forms, underlining the country’s significant sacrifices, which include over 90,000 casualties and an economic loss of over USD 152 billion. He highlighted that Pakistan is committed to tackling terrorism emanating from its western border, but noted that India’s aggressive actions have diverted attention from the ongoing fight against terrorism.

PM Sharif also turned down New Delhi’s baseless accusations linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident, stressing that Pakistan had no involvement. He offered to facilitate a credible, transparent, and neutral international investigation into the incident to clear any doubts. Furthermore, the Prime Minister shared that Pakistan was reaching out to friendly nations to present its position on the crisis.

Sharif further highlighted government’s efforts in consolidating the hard-earned economic gains made over the last 15 months, which have been possible due to the support of friendly countries, including the UAE. He reassured that Pakistan would never take actions that could jeopardize regional peace and security.

Amid rising tensions in region, PM Shehbaz urged UAE and other brotherly nations to encourage India to de-escalate and defuse the situation, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to peace and stability in South Asia.

Ambassador Al-Zaabi expressed appreciation for the Prime Minister’s clarity on Pakistan’s position and assured that the UAE would continue to work closely with Pakistan in promoting regional peace and security.

The meeting underscored the UAE’s role as a key partner in Pakistan’s efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the ties between the two nations and promoting regional cooperation for a peaceful future.