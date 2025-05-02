Pakistan Army top brass warns of ‘Iron Fist Response’ to Indian aggression in Corps Commanders Conference

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s armed forces are prepared for all scenarios as regional tensions surge. Amid worsening situation, a Special Corps Commanders Conference was held today, chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir to review the evolving regional security environment, with a sharp focus on escalating Pakistan-India tensions.

The country’s top brass conducted a comprehensive assessment of the prevailing situation, particularly in the wake of the recent Pahalgam incident and subsequent Indian provocations along the Line of Control (LoC). Top Commanders expressed grave concern over the systematic targeting of innocent civilians by Indian forces in violation of international norms.

ISPR shared a statement, saying Pak Army reaffirmed the unwavering resolve of Pakistan’s Armed Forces to uphold the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against any form of aggression or misadventure. Army Chief hailed Armed Forces’ professionalism, operational preparedness, and steadfast morale, emphasizing the importance of remaining vigilant on all fronts.

The forum took serious note of Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and condemned the inhumane actions of Indian troops. It warned that India’s deliberate provocations risk further escalation in an already volatile region and will receive an effective and proportionate response.

Highlighting pattern of manufactured crisis by India for domestic political and military gains, participants drew parallels with past events such as the 2019 Pulwama incident, used to justify the revocation of Article 370. The forum suggested that the recent Pahalgam episode similarly aims to divert attention from Pakistan’s progress on its western front and ongoing economic recovery.

Participants also expressed deep concern over India’s actions to undermine the Indus Waters Treaty under the guise of security tensions. The use of water as a weapon, they warned, is a grave threat not just to Pakistan’s 240 million citizens but to regional peace and stability.

The conference voiced alarm over undeniable evidence linking Indian intelligence and military agencies to acts of terrorism inside Pakistan. Terming these as clear violations of international law, the forum stated such state-sponsored activities are unacceptable. Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace, the forum declared that any attempt to impose war will be met with a decisive response. It reiterated that no force can derail Pakistan’s path to peace and development through proxy terrorism or coercive tactics.

The Corps Commanders vowed that any destabilizing moves by India will be decisively countered through national unity, preparedness, and firm resolve.