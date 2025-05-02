Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan deliberates legal, constitutional options

LAHORE – The emergency legal and constitutional consultations are currently underway in response to India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, and preliminary groundwork has already been completed in this regard.

The sources said that the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Water Resources, and Law have completed the initial preparations. A formal diplomatic notice is expected to be served to India within a few days.

The sources from the Indus Commission stated that the notice will demand solid justifications from India for its unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The sources further revealed that Pakistan is also considering registering a strong protest at international forums. India’s water aggression will be effectively highlighted before the global community.

According to the Indus Commission sources, Pakistan holds a legal advantage under the Indus Waters Treaty and it is hoped that India will soon be compelled to reconsider its decision. All actions will be taken following approval from the government and the federal cabinet.