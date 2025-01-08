AGL38.1▲ 0 (0.00%)AIRLINK213.6▲ 4.05 (0.02%)BOP10.47▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY7.28▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)DCL8.95▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DFML41.25▲ 0.42 (0.01%)DGKC100.02▲ 0.25 (0.00%)FCCL34.41▲ 0.02 (0.00%)FFL18.55▲ 0.5 (0.03%)HUBC131.65▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.26▲ 0.12 (0.01%)KEL5.1▲ 0.07 (0.01%)KOSM7.22▲ 0.15 (0.02%)MLCF45.12▼ -0.08 (0.00%)NBP62.75▲ 0.58 (0.01%)OGDC219.65▲ 1.27 (0.01%)PAEL42.32▲ 0.62 (0.01%)PIBTL8.7▲ 0.15 (0.02%)PPL189.11▲ 0.08 (0.00%)PRL42.3▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PTC25.7▲ 0.53 (0.02%)SEARL103.8▼ -0.16 (0.00%)TELE9.38▲ 0.14 (0.02%)TOMCL35.99▲ 0.6 (0.02%)TPLP12.95▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)TREET24.2▲ 0.53 (0.02%)TRG69.85▲ 0.67 (0.01%)UNITY34.5▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)WTL1.71▲ 0 (0.00%)

Imran Khan to appear before ATC in GHQ attack case

Interior Ministrys Notification To Produce Imran Khan Before Atc Declared As Null And Void
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

RAWALPINDI –  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan is due before a court seized with the hearing of GHQ attack case.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Amjad Ali Shah will hear the case at Adiala jail.

According to the details, Imran Khan will appear before the court but there is no chance of Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s appearance today.

During the hearing, the arguments will be presented on the request for copies of audio and video evidence as well as the confessional statement, submitted by Umar Ayub Khan.

The court will also heard the arguments on Colonel (Retd)Ajmal Sabir’s plea for acquittal in the GHQ attack case.

However, the witness statements would not be recorded.

The court did not issue summons notices for any witnesses for today’s hearing in the GHQ attack case, which is why no witness statements will be recorded.

The accused, however, will mark their attendance before the court.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Pakistan international driving license for Malaysia, Australia: Check Fee Structure

  • Featured, Pakistan

Major announcement about jobs in Dubai for Pakistani youth

  • Pakistan, Top News

PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi to inaugurate FBR’s Faceless Customs Assessment System

  • Featured, Pakistan

Punjab schools winter holidays: Will schools reopen on Jan 13?

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer