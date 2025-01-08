Imran Khan to appear before ATC in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan is due before a court seized with the hearing of GHQ attack case.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Amjad Ali Shah will hear the case at Adiala jail.

According to the details, Imran Khan will appear before the court but there is no chance of Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s appearance today.

During the hearing, the arguments will be presented on the request for copies of audio and video evidence as well as the confessional statement, submitted by Umar Ayub Khan.

The court will also heard the arguments on Colonel (Retd)Ajmal Sabir’s plea for acquittal in the GHQ attack case.

However, the witness statements would not be recorded.

The court did not issue summons notices for any witnesses for today’s hearing in the GHQ attack case, which is why no witness statements will be recorded.

The accused, however, will mark their attendance before the court.