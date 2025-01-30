AGL51.19▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)AIRLINK191.84▼ -1.66 (-0.01%)BOP9.87▲ 0.23 (0.02%)CNERGY7.67▲ 0.14 (0.02%)DCL8.84▲ 0.12 (0.01%)DFML49.51▼ -1.53 (-0.03%)DGKC105.57▲ 0.99 (0.01%)FCCL37.86▲ 0.16 (0.00%)FFL15.76▲ 0.16 (0.01%)HUBC130.17▲ 3.1 (0.02%)HUMNL13.59▲ 0.09 (0.01%)KEL4.67▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM6.21▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF44.29▲ 0.33 (0.01%)NBP64.4▼ -0.29 (0.00%)OGDC206.87▲ 3.63 (0.02%)PAEL40.55▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.07▲ 0.41 (0.05%)PPL178.56▲ 4.31 (0.02%)PRL39.08▲ 1.01 (0.03%)PTC24.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)SEARL107.85▲ 0.61 (0.01%)TELE8.6▲ 0.36 (0.04%)TOMCL33.98▲ 1.2 (0.04%)TPLP12.37▲ 0.59 (0.05%)TREET21.99▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TRG66.01▲ 1.13 (0.02%)UNITY31.51▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)WTL1.7▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

PM Shehbaz invites PTI again to negotiations, offers to form committee

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended an invitation again to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)  for negotiations, and offered to form a parliamentary committee.

The Prime Minister said that they had sat down for negotiations with PTI with an open heart and provided a conducive environment for talks, but PTI was avoiding negotiations.

He was speaking at a federal cabinet on Thursday.

The development took place a few days after PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan ended negotiations with the government. He had set seven-day time for the government to form a judicial commission to investigate May 9 and Nov 26 incidents.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that they had approached PTI with sincere intentions for dialogue, and their committee had asked PTI to present their written demands.

The PM also offered to form a parliamentary committee instead of a commission, saying, “Come, sit with us; we are ready to form a House Committee. We are sincerely prepared for negotiations.”

The PTI has been demanding the formation of a commission regarding the incidents of May 9 and November 26, which is why PTI did not attend the negotiating committee’s meeting.

Imran Khan announces to end negotiations with govt

Web Desk Staff

