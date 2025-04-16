AGL67.4▲ 0.78 (0.01%)AIRLINK180.49▲ 0.13 (0.00%)BOP11.26▲ 0.09 (0.01%)CNERGY8.5▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL10.05▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.25▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DGKC125.65▼ -0.07 (0.00%)FCCL46.1▲ 0.14 (0.00%)FFL16.21▲ 0.4 (0.03%)HUBC142.75▲ 0.28 (0.00%)HUMNL13.06▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.51▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM5.91▲ 0.07 (0.01%)MLCF62.3▲ 0.4 (0.01%)NBP80.83▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)OGDC214▼ -0.32 (0.00%)PAEL46.22▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.62▲ 0 (0.00%)PPL172▼ -0.71 (0.00%)PRL35.87▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.06 (0.00%)SEARL96.07▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TELE7.5▲ 0.12 (0.02%)TOMCL34.08▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TPLP10.15▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET21.47▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TRG67.2▼ -0.7 (-0.01%)UNITY28.36▲ 0.41 (0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

New petrol prices in Pakistan from April 16 as levy increased

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has kept the petrol and diesel prices unchanged for second fortnight of April 2025 despite a significant decline in global oil prices.

Instead of cutting the petrol prices for consumers, the government has increased the petroleum levy by up to Rs8.02 per litre.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that amount to be generated through additional levy will be utilized for development of roads in Balochistan.

Reports said the government has increased levy on petrol by Rs8.02 to Rs78.02 per litre. Similarly, the levy on high speed diesel has been hiked by Rs7.01 to Rs77.01 per litre.

Due to an increase in petroleum prices, the petrol rates from April 16 will remain unchanged till April 30, 2025.

New Petrol Prices in Pakistan April 16

Following an increase in levy, petrol price will remain unchanged at Rs254.63 per litre, and high-speed diesel at Rs258.64 per litre.

What Was Expected?

It was being expected that petrol price would see a massive drop in Pakistan amid decreasing oil prices in international market.

Reports claimed that OGRA had recommended a decrease in petroleum prices in new of downward trend in global oil market where Brent crude futures is being traded as $65 per barrel on April 15.

Reports added Ogra had recommended a decline of Rs8.27 per litre in petrol price, Rs.96 per litre in high speed diesel and Rs7.21 per litre in light speed diesel.

Similarly, the regulatory authority had recommended a decrease of Rs7.21 per litre in kerosene oil price.

