New UAE law about marriage, divorce, child custody and marital life comes into force

ABU DHABI – A new law regarding marriage, divorce, child custody and marital life has come into force in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the international media reported on Wednesday.

The UAE authorities had made major changes to the law known as United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Federal Personal Status. The new law has come into force from April 15.

Under the new law, the women have been granted the right to marry without requiring the approval of a guardian. If a guardian refuses, a woman can approach the court.

Moreover, if the woman is a foreign Muslim and the law of her country does not require a guardian’s consent for marriage, then no such approval would be necessary.

The minimum legal age for marriage has been set at 18 years. If there is an age difference of more than 30 years between the prospective spouses, the marriage can only proceed with the court approval.

The law defines engagement as a legally binding promise but not a marriage. If the engagement is broken, the gifts exceeding AED 25,000 in value may be reclaimed—provided they were given on the condition of marriage.

Regarding the marital home, the law states that it is the husband’s duty to provide suitable accommodation for his wife.

A husband may live with his wife alongside his parents or children from a previous marriage only if it does not cause harm or discomfort to the wife.

In a major change concerning child custody, the age of custody has now been set at 18 years. The children aged 15 and above can choose whether to live with their father or mother.

The law also includes strict penalties for individuals who travel with children without permission or neglect parental responsibilities. Such violations can result in fines ranging from AED 5,000 to AED 100,000, or imprisonment.