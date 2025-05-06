Pm Shehbaz Briefed On National Security During Visit To Isi Headquarters

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the headquarters of Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), where he was given a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security environment both domestically and regionally.

The top brass of the ISI briefed the Prime Minister on ongoing counterterrorism efforts, emerging threats, and the overall internal and external security landscape. The visit underscored the government’s commitment to national security and the role of intelligence services in safeguarding the country.

During the visit, the ISI leadership reaffirmed Pakistan’s unambiguous resolve to defend its homeland against all threats. Prime Minister Sharif expressed confidence in the capabilities of the country’s armed forces and intelligence agencies, emphasizing the importance of coordination and vigilance in the face of evolving challenges.

“The nation stands united behind its armed forces and intelligence community in the defense of Pakistan,” the Prime Minister stated.

The visit comes amid heightened regional tensions and security concerns, reinforcing the government’s proactive approach to ensuring stability and preparedness.