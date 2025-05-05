AGL55.78▲ 0.73 (0.01%)AIRLINK156.12▲ 0.74 (0.00%)BOP10.01▲ 0.32 (0.03%)CNERGY7.05▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DCL10.75▲ 0.58 (0.06%)DFML37.33▲ 0.69 (0.02%)DGKC138.71▲ 5.92 (0.04%)FCCL44.65▲ 1.21 (0.03%)FFL14.89▲ 0.1 (0.01%)HUBC135.55▼ -0.69 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.82▲ 0.31 (0.02%)KEL4.16▲ 0.14 (0.03%)KOSM5.07▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF71.6▲ 2.16 (0.03%)NBP85.24▲ 0.17 (0.00%)OGDC200.22▼ -3.03 (-0.01%)PAEL43.89▲ 1.39 (0.03%)PIBTL8.71▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL148.48▼ -2.35 (-0.02%)PRL29.55▲ 0.64 (0.02%)PTC20.85▲ 0.12 (0.01%)SEARL83.47▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)TELE6.99▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL31.4▼ -0.12 (0.00%)TPLP8.38▲ 0.11 (0.01%)TREET19.41▲ 0.5 (0.03%)TRG63.63▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)UNITY26.31▲ 0.1 (0.00%)WTL1.34▲ 0.07 (0.06%)

PM Shehbaz seeks UK Support amid Pak-India tensions, calls for neutral Pahalgam probe

Pm Shehbaz Seeks Uk Support Amid Pak India Tensions Calls For Neutral Pahalgam Probe
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met United Kingdom’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott, at the Prime Minister House to discuss regional tensions and other matters.

Two sides focused on regional developments and bilateral cooperation, with particular attention to recent tensions in South Asia following the Pahalgam incident.

Prime Minister Sharif firmly rejected India’s allegations linking Pakistan to the incident, stating that no evidence had been presented to support such claims. He reiterated Pakistan’s call for a transparent, credible, and internationally supervised investigation, inviting the UK to participate in the process.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and regional stability, saying his government, with the support of friendly nations like the UK, is prioritizing economic growth and development. He assured that Pakistan would not take any steps that could compromise peace in the region.

Pm Shehbaz Seeks Uk Support Amid Pak India Tensions Calls For Neutral Pahalgam Probe

Given the UK’s close ties with both Pakistan and India, Prime Minister Sharif urged London to play a constructive role in helping de-escalate tensions.

High Commissioner Marriott expressed her appreciation for the Prime Minister’s detailed briefing and reaffirmed the UK’s readiness to work closely with both countries to support peace and security in the region.

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Terrorism cloaked in Baloch Identity is Stain on Baloch Loyalty, COAS Asim Munir

  • Featured, Pakistan

As India’s aggression grows, World Media hails Pakistan’s ‘Iron General’ Asim Munir for fearless leadership

  • Featured, Pakistan, Top News

Pakistan to not give up its share of water under IWT: DPM Dar

  • Featured, Pakistan, Top News

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of another missile

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer