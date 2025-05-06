Whatsapp No Longer Available For These Phones After Recent Update

ISLAMABAD – Thousands of WhatsApp users locked out as WhatsApp cuts off older versions of iPhones amid changes in chatting application.

The messaging app with 3 billion monthly users will cease to function on older iPhone models in first week of May 2025, as the company implements new policy requiring iOS 15.1 or later for continued support. The move is expected to impact users of iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus — devices that can no longer receive the latest iOS updates.

WhatsApp supported iPhones running iOS 12 or later, but with this change, users on older software will be locked out of all app features, including sending and receiving messages.

The Meta owned app is doing changes as several outdated operating systems create security breaches. “These devices may not have the latest security updates or might lack the functionality needed to support WhatsApp,” the company said.

Apple and several other companies are currently not supporting obsolete models, like iPhone 5 and Samsung S5 ending official support and spare part availability years ago.

WhatsApp Not Supported

If you are having decade old phone and ended up getting same notification. You can check current operating system version by navigating to:

Settings > General > About

To update the device, go to:

Settings > General > Software Update

Devices that are not eligible for iOS 15.1 or above will no longer be able to use WhatsApp.