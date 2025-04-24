Govt of Pakistan’s official X handle blocked in India

ISLAMABAD – The official account of “Government of Pakistan” has been blocked in India as tension between the neighbouring country over Pahalgam incident intensified.

The move comes hours after the Indian government took several “irresponsible measures” following the death to 28 tourists in an gun attack in Pahalgam area of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Delhi has alleged that Pakistan was involved in the attack while Islamabad has vehemently rejected the allegations, calling them baseless.

A day earlier, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said these steps were approved by India’s Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following a briefing that linked the Pahalgam attack to cross-border elements.

India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a landmark water-sharing agreement in place since 1960, until what it calls “verifiable action” is taken by Pakistan against terrorist networks. Diplomatic ties are also being scaled down, with both nations set to reduce staff at their high commissions by nearly half.

In response, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif rejected India’s accusations, calling them politically motivated and labeling the incident a likely “false flag operation.” He asserted Pakistan’s complete non-involvement and questioned the timing of India’s reaction, especially following recent political developments in the disputed region.

The Foreign Office also issued a statement condemning the loss of innocent lives in the attack and extending condolences to the victims’ families, while cautioning against “irresponsible blame-shifting.”