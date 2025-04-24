5KW solar system updated interest-free installment plan for April 2025

LAHORE – Pakistan has recorded an upward trend in installation of solar systems by household and commercial users as it reduce the monthly electricity bills and cut dependency on national grid.

Normally, a 5 kilowatt solar system is installed by a medium-class household as it can efficiently run an inverter AC, fans, lights and a refrigerator.

A 5KW solar system’s cost ranges between 650,000 and 730,000 depending on the quality of inverter, solar plates and other material.

Meezan Bank offers an interest free installment plan for the 5KW solar system, making it easy for the users to get their own system by paying a certain down payment.

With Meezan Bank, you’ll have access to flexible payment plans, competitive pricing, and expert guidance to help you navigate the process with ease.

Through net metering, excess power generated by solar energy may also be sold back to the national electricity grid, resulting in a greener environment.

The bank provides financing on Islamic concept of Musawamah for salaried class and others. Here we have gathered details of the installment plan for 5KW system for salaried class.

To get the installment plan from Meezan calculator, we have added total cost of the 5KW system as Rs650,000 with 20 percent down payment and three year tenure.

5KW Solar System Installment Plan

Under the plan for solar system with cost of Rs650,000, the applicant will deposit Rs130,000 in wake of down payment and following will be the per month installment schedule:

Installment Month Monthly Payment

May 2025 19,184

June 2025 19,211

July 2025 18,859

August 2025 18,875

September 2025 18,707

October 2025 18,371

November 2025 18,371

December 2025 18,046

January 2026 18,036

February 2026 17,868

March 2026 17,277

April 2026 17,532

May 2026 17,234

June 2026 17,196

July 2026 16,909

August 2026 16,860

September 2026 16,692

October 2026 16,421

November 2026 16,356

December 2026 16,096

January 2027 16,020

February 2027 15,852

March 2027 15,457

April 2027 15,517

May 2027 15,284

June 2027 15,181

July 2027 14,959

August 2027 14,845

September 2027 14,677

October 2027 14,471

November 2027 14,341

December 2027 14,146

January 2028 14,005

February 2028 13,837

March 2028 13,648

April 2028 13,501

The bank will also charge Rs5,000 in wake of processing fee in addition to FED. It will also charge Rs1,000 in wake of the STR fee.