AGL58.25▼ -3.44 (-0.06%)AIRLINK173.5▼ -4.66 (-0.03%)BOP9.87▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)CNERGY8.03▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DCL9.96▼ -0.5 (-0.05%)DFML41.1▼ -1.78 (-0.04%)DGKC123▼ -2.19 (-0.02%)FCCL44.5▼ -1.27 (-0.03%)FFL15.61▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC139.7▼ -2.41 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.65▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)KEL4.28▼ -0.08 (-0.02%)KOSM5.71▼ -0.21 (-0.04%)MLCF65.15▼ -1.14 (-0.02%)NBP84.5▼ -1.36 (-0.02%)OGDC212▼ -2.36 (-0.01%)PAEL45.95▲ 0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL9.4▼ -0.37 (-0.04%)PPL167.05▼ -2.77 (-0.02%)PRL31.22▼ -1.96 (-0.06%)PTC21.34▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)SEARL91.08▼ -2.32 (-0.02%)TELE7.47▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)TOMCL35▼ -1.41 (-0.04%)TPLP9.59▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TREET20.1▼ -0.52 (-0.03%)TRG65.51▼ -1.47 (-0.02%)UNITY26.6▼ -0.45 (-0.02%)WTL1.33▲ 0 (0.00%)

5KW solar system updated interest-free installment plan for April 2025

The Dark Side Of Solar
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Pakistan has recorded an upward trend in installation of solar systems by household and commercial users as it reduce the monthly electricity bills and cut dependency on national grid.

Normally, a 5 kilowatt solar system is installed by a medium-class household as it can efficiently run an inverter AC, fans, lights and a refrigerator.

A 5KW solar system’s cost ranges between 650,000 and 730,000 depending on the quality of inverter, solar plates and other material.

Meezan Bank offers an interest free installment plan for the 5KW solar system, making it easy for the users to get their own system by paying a certain down payment.

With Meezan Bank, you’ll have access to flexible payment plans, competitive pricing, and expert guidance to help you navigate the process with ease.

Through net metering, excess power generated by solar energy may also be sold back to the national electricity grid, resulting in a greener environment.

The bank provides financing on Islamic concept of Musawamah for salaried class and others. Here we have gathered details of the installment plan for 5KW system for salaried class.

To get the installment plan from Meezan calculator, we have added total cost of the 5KW system as Rs650,000 with 20 percent down payment and three year tenure.

5KW Solar System Installment Plan

Under the plan for solar system with cost of Rs650,000, the applicant will deposit Rs130,000 in wake of down payment and following will be the per month installment schedule:

Installment Month       Monthly Payment

May 2025                        19,184

June 2025                        19,211

July 2025                          18,859

August 2025                     18,875

September 2025              18,707

October 2025                   18,371

November 2025               18,371

December 2025               18,046

January 2026                   18,036

February 2026                 17,868

March 2026                      17,277

April 2026                         17,532

May 2026                           17,234

June 2026                           17,196

July 2026                            16,909

August 2026                       16,860

September 2026                16,692

October 2026                      16,421

November 2026                 16,356

December 2026                  16,096

January 2027                      16,020

February 2027                    15,852

March 2027                         15,457

April 2027                           15,517

May 2027                            15,284

June 2027                            15,181

July 2027                              14,959

August 2027                         14,845

September 2027                  14,677

October 2027                       14,471

November 2027                  14,341

December 2027                   14,146

January 2028                       14,005

February 2028                     13,837

March 2028                          13,648

April 2028                             13,501

The bank will also charge Rs5,000 in wake of processing fee in addition to FED. It will also charge Rs1,000 in wake of the STR fee.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Lawyers’ strike under Sindh Bar Council against six canals project enters seventh day

  • Pakistan

Govt of Pakistan’s official X handle blocked in India

  • Pakistan

Lahore to Rawalpindi ticket price of 7 key trains – April 2025 update

  • Pakistan

ADB announces additional assistance package of  $330m for Pakistan

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer