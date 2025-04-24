Lawyers’ strike under Sindh Bar Council against six canals project enters seventh day

KARACHI – The Sindh Bar Council’s strike against the controversial six canals’ project entered the seventh day and still continued in the courts across the province on Thursday (today).

The lawyers shut the main gates of the Sindh High Court, prevented the litigants and government staff from entering the court premises. Similarly, the main entrances to the city court have also been closed.

Meanwhile, the sit-in protest by the lawyers at Baberlo Bypass in Sukkur has entered its seventh day.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and other political parties have been staging protests in Sindh for several days over the canal dispute with Punjab.

The said parties claim that the construction of new canals in Punjab will reduce Sindh’s share of water.

However, the federal and Punjab governments argue that the issue is being politicized, pointing to the existence of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Act, which ensures that no province can divert another province’s water.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had already warned the federal government that if the disputed canal project is not withdrawn, the only remaining option would be to part ways with the federal government.