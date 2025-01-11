AGL36.97▲ 0.39 (0.01%)AIRLINK189.64▼ -7.01 (-0.04%)BOP10.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY6.68▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL8.58▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML37.4▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)DGKC99.75▲ 4.52 (0.05%)FCCL34.14▲ 1.12 (0.03%)FFL17.09▲ 0.44 (0.03%)HUBC126.05▼ -1.24 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.79▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL4.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.58▲ 0.21 (0.03%)MLCF43.28▲ 1.06 (0.03%)NBP60.99▲ 0.23 (0.00%)OGDC224.96▲ 11.93 (0.06%)PAEL41.74▲ 0.87 (0.02%)PIBTL8.41▲ 0.12 (0.01%)PPL193.09▲ 9.52 (0.05%)PRL37.34▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)PTC24.02▼ -0.05 (0.00%)SEARL94.54▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)TELE8.66▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.53▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TPLP12.39▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET22.37▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TRG62.65▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)UNITY32.47▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)WTL1.75▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

Phase One of Malir Expressway launched for direct access to Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway

Phase One Of Malir Expressway Launched For Direct Access To Karachi Hyderabad Motorway
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Sindh Government launched Phase One of the Malir Expressway, now renamed the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Expressway. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, officially inaugurated the project to improve connectivity.

The 9.1 km stretch from Qayyumabad to Shah Faisal will provide uninterrupted access to the National Highway. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also attended the inauguration ceremony, where Bilawal personally drove along Bhutto Road to inspect the route from the Shah Faisal intersection to the toll plaza.

Malir Expressway, part of Pakistan’s largest public-private partnership project, spans a total of 39 km, starting from Korangi Creek Avenue and extending to the Malir River. With an estimated cost of Rs 55 billion, the project is set to revolutionize transportation in Karachi. Once fully operational in 2025, the expressway will provide a vital connection to the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) via DHA and an existing road link, serving as a significant alternative to the congested Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emphasized that the expressway will offer numerous benefits, including reduced travel times, road congestion, and fuel consumption by up to 50%. It will also improve access to industrial hubs such as Dhabeji and the Steel Mill, boosting economic growth in the region.

Provincial Minister Sharjeel Memon highlighted the strategic importance of Bhutto Road, noting that it will enhance connectivity between central Karachi and the motorway while meeting international standards for high-speed travel. He reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to urban and economic development under Bilawal Bhutto’s leadership.

The Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Expressway is expected to play a key role in improving transportation infrastructure and easing traffic congestion in Karachi, benefiting businesses, travelers, and industries alike.

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • CPEC, Pakistan

‘When One Side Struggles, All Sides Support’: Chinese envoy Jiang reiterates full support for Pakistan

  • Pakistan

Bilawal inaugurates Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Expressway

  • Pakistan

FIA arrests three for sharing doctored images of Maryam Nawaz with UAE president

  • Pakistan

Qaumi Bachat latest profit rate for Sarwa Islamic Savings Account January 2025

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer