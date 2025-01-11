Phase One of Malir Expressway launched for direct access to Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway

KARACHI – Sindh Government launched Phase One of the Malir Expressway, now renamed the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Expressway. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, officially inaugurated the project to improve connectivity.

The 9.1 km stretch from Qayyumabad to Shah Faisal will provide uninterrupted access to the National Highway. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also attended the inauguration ceremony, where Bilawal personally drove along Bhutto Road to inspect the route from the Shah Faisal intersection to the toll plaza.

Malir Expressway, part of Pakistan’s largest public-private partnership project, spans a total of 39 km, starting from Korangi Creek Avenue and extending to the Malir River. With an estimated cost of Rs 55 billion, the project is set to revolutionize transportation in Karachi. Once fully operational in 2025, the expressway will provide a vital connection to the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) via DHA and an existing road link, serving as a significant alternative to the congested Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emphasized that the expressway will offer numerous benefits, including reduced travel times, road congestion, and fuel consumption by up to 50%. It will also improve access to industrial hubs such as Dhabeji and the Steel Mill, boosting economic growth in the region.

Provincial Minister Sharjeel Memon highlighted the strategic importance of Bhutto Road, noting that it will enhance connectivity between central Karachi and the motorway while meeting international standards for high-speed travel. He reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to urban and economic development under Bilawal Bhutto’s leadership.

The Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Expressway is expected to play a key role in improving transportation infrastructure and easing traffic congestion in Karachi, benefiting businesses, travelers, and industries alike.