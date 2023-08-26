PESHAWAR – Inflation-weary Pakistanis are hitting the streets in huge numbers to protest against inflated electricity bills. Business owners and distressed citizens hold huge protests against increased electricity bills and heavy taxes, with major protests being held in Karachi, Peshawar, and other parts.

As the team of Karachi Electric was taken hostage and assaulted, other power companies have taken caution over the issue.

As people are fuming over the huge increase in rates of power tariff, Peshawar Electric Supply Company PESCO cautioned its workers to stay cautious over the mass protests.

A notification issued by Assistant Manager Transport PESCO directed all officers to avoid usage of government vehicles, especially with green number plates till the normalization of Law and Order situation to avoid any untoward incident and damage to Government and PESCO assets.

The protest in Karachi, which was also supported by Jamaat-e-Islami, demanded a reduction in the ever-increasing electricity prices and additional taxes imposed through power bills. Consumers will have to swallow this bitter pill to save the country from an impending financial default. However, it’s also evident that our government does not have any new solution in hand to deal with the power sector issues other than taking the path of least resistance.

At most places, the demonstrations were led by traders who refused to pay electricity bills which, they said, were beyond their reach. They demanded that the government reduce the additional taxes.