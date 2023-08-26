Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall of varying intensities for parts of Pakistan including the twin cities during Saturday night and Sunday.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of Pakistan.

Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in the Potohar region, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during Saturday night.

On Sunday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in the Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershowers occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Barkhan during the last 24 hours.

The weather remained hot and humid elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Lahore (Lakshmi Chowk 75, Qurtaba Chowk 70, Gulshan-e-Ravi 68, Pani Wala Talab 52, Tajpura 43, Mughalpura 38, Upper Mall 35, Jail Road 34, Gulberg 33, Nishtar Town 31, Farrukhabad 27, Chowk Nakhuda 17, Johar Town 20, AP 10, Iqbal Town 08, Samanabad 05), Faisalabad 52, Multan (Airport 45, City 05), Gujranwala 37, Okara 36, ​​Sargodha 30, Kasur 28, Noorpur Thal 25, Narowal 21, Hafizabad 23, Toba Tek Singh 14, Khanewal 06, Rawalpindi 04, Islamabad (Zero Point), DG Khan, Bhakkar 02, Joharabad, Chakwal, Mangala, Bahawalpur (City), Sialkot 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 29, Saidu Sharif 26, Dir (Lower 22, Upper 01), Kakul, Malam Jabba. 06, Patan 04, Bannu 02

Kashmir: Garhi Dupta 06, Muzaffarabad (City, Airport 03), Rawalkot 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Gops 05, Gilgit, Chilas, Bunji 01

Balochistan: Barkhan 08

Dalbandin and Nokkundi remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

The maximum temperature in Islamabad was recorded at 33 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 88 per cent.

The maximum temperature in Rawalpindi was recorded at 33 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 77 per cent.