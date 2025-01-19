PCB unveils Regional U15, U17, District U19 trials schedule

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday unveiled the schedule of phase 1 of the Regional U15, U17 and District U19 trials scheduled to be held across Pakistan from January 20 to January 26.

The trials are open for players who fall in any of the three age groups with no form filling required.

The PCB has rebranded the Regional U13 and U16 categories to U15 and U17 to give young players more chances at learning and growing in their respective age groups.

In 2025, the PCB is also set to launch Champions events for the best of the best U19 players following the Regional U19 camps and tournaments.

First, the selection process for the Regional U15 and U17 teams will begin at the District level as the PCB-appointed selectors will hold trials in each district/zone of all the 16 regions to shortlist a maximum of eight players except in the regional headquarters, where 10 players will be shortlisted via phase 1 trials.

For U15 selection, players born on or after 1 September 2009 and before 1 September 2012 will be eligible while for selection in the U17 teams, players born on or after 1 September 2007 and before 1 September 2011 will be eligible.

Phase 1 of the U15 and U17 trials will take place from 20-24 January and in phase 2 of the trials, the selected U15 and U17 players from each district/zone will travel to their respective regional headquarters for final selection trials and bone age verification procedure. The schedule for the second phase will be shared with the regions in due course.

After the U15 and U17 teams in all 16 regions are assembled, the PCB will arrange Inter-Regional National U15 and U17 One-Day Tournaments.

The District U19 trials will take place from 21-26 January in the 113 Districts/Zone with players born on or after 1 September 2006 and before 1 September 2010 eligible to take part. In the first phase, a total of 60 U19 players in each district/zone will be shortlisted except for the regional headquarters, where 90 players will be shortlisted.

In the second phase of the district U19 selection, squads for the Intra-District tournament will be shortlisted in the 16 regional headquarters from the initially selected players.

The final squads of the district U19 teams in all other districts except regional headquarters will be selected after bone age verification.