Pakistan thrash West Indies in Multan Test to go 1-0 up in series

MULTAN – Spinners shared all wickets in both innings as Pakistan thrashed West Indies by 127 runs in the first Test at Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Chasing a 251-run target for an improbable victory on a spinning track, West Indies kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were all out at 123. Sajid Khan was named player of the match for rattling the top order of the visitors in both innings. He took four wickets in the first and five in the second innings. Abrar Ahmed bagged four wickets while Noman Ali took one wicket.

Alick Athanze was the top scorer with 55 runs, followed by Tevin Imlach who made 14. Mikyle Louis contributed 13 and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite 12 while Kevin Sinclair made 10 runs. No other batter could enter the double figures while four of them went back without bothering the scorer.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan resumed batting from their overnight score of 109-3 and were bundled out for 157 in 46.4 overs. Jomel Warrican finished with figures of 7-32 in 18 overs and a match tally of 10 wickets for the visitors.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan beat West Indies by 127 runs

Pakistan 230 all out, 68.5 overs (Saud Shakeel 84, Mohammad Rizwan 71; Jayden Seales 3-27, Jomel Warrican 3-69, Kevin Sinclair 2-61, Gudakesh Motie 1-48) and 157 all out, 46.4 overs (Shan Masood 52, Mohammad Huraira 29, Kamran Ghulam 27; Jomel Warrican 7-32)

West Indies 137 all out, 25.2 overs (Jomel Warrican 31 not out, Jayden Seales 22, Gudakesh Motie 19; Noman Ali 5-39, Sajid Khan 4-65) and 123 all out, 36.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 55; Sajid Khan 5-50, Abrar Ahmed 4-27)