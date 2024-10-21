Pcb Chairman Naqvi Departs For Dubai To Attend Icc Meeting

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday departed for Dubai to attend the meeting of the International Cricket Council.

Mohsin Naqvi would participate in the ICC Board meeting after reviewing construction work at Gaddafi Stadium early this morning.

A meeting with officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also expected.

The ICC Board meeting will discuss preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy. The board chairman will update participants on the progress made so far.

The ICC meeting has been ongoing since October 19, with Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer already present to represent Pakistan in various meetings.

The PCB chairman will provide briefings on renovation works at Gaddafi Stadium, National Bank Karachi and Rawalpindi.

ICC delegations previously expressed satisfaction with the ongoing construction work in Pakistan. Board members have also approved the budget for the Champions Trophy.