PSX soars to record high of 91,916 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange continued its upward journey on Monday as KSE-100 index rose by 1,056 points, reaching an all-time high of 91,916 points.

The KSE-100 index climbed 1,056.57 points or 1.15% to reach 91,916.42 points as of 12:40 pm. This notable increase follows the previous day’s closing figure of 90,859.85 points.

Earlier, the market opened with an impressive leap of 1,156.70 points, pushing the index to 92,016.55 during intra-day trading.

Monday’s trading volume reached an impressive 115,948,437 shares, with a total value of approximately Rs9.95 billion.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corp noted that the market showed a strong recovery, driven by positive data indicating a consumer price index inflation rate of 7.2% in Oct.

This figure, along with the International Monetary Fund’s revised inflation projection of 9.5% for fiscal year 2025, contributed to the bullish sentiment.

“Speculation about a potential policy rate cut next week and an increase in central bank reserves to $11.2 billion ignited record activity at the PSX,” Mehanti commented.