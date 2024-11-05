AGL37.82▼ -0.05 (0.00%)AIRLINK133.23▲ 9.22 (0.07%)BOP5.64▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL8.86▲ 0.33 (0.04%)DFML40.94▲ 0.47 (0.01%)DGKC89.69▲ 2.69 (0.03%)FCCL35.06▲ 1.15 (0.03%)FFBL66.54▲ 0.28 (0.00%)FFL10.13▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)HUBC106.56▲ 2.71 (0.03%)HUMNL13.33▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)KEL4.85▲ 0.18 (0.04%)KOSM6.8▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF41.53▲ 2.75 (0.07%)NBP58.65▼ -2.05 (-0.03%)OGDC180.64▲ 1.15 (0.01%)PAEL25.62▲ 0.64 (0.03%)PIBTL5.8▲ 0.1 (0.02%)PPL147.77▼ -4.13 (-0.03%)PRL23.16▲ 0.42 (0.02%)PTC15.2▲ 0.22 (0.01%)SEARL68.69▲ 2.02 (0.03%)TELE7.23▲ 0.19 (0.03%)TOMCL35.94▲ 0.4 (0.01%)TPLP7.36▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TREET14.15▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG50.75▼ -0.15 (0.00%)UNITY26.45▲ 0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.21▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

PSX soars to record high of 91,916 points

Psx Soars To Record High Of 91916 Points
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

The Pakistan Stock Exchange continued its upward journey on Monday as KSE-100 index rose by 1,056 points, reaching an all-time high of 91,916 points.
The KSE-100 index climbed 1,056.57 points or 1.15% to reach 91,916.42 points as of 12:40 pm. This notable increase follows the previous day’s closing figure of 90,859.85 points.
Earlier, the market opened with an impressive leap of 1,156.70 points, pushing the index to 92,016.55 during intra-day trading.
Monday’s trading volume reached an impressive 115,948,437 shares, with a total value of approximately Rs9.95 billion.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corp noted that the market showed a strong recovery, driven by positive data indicating a consumer price index inflation rate of 7.2% in Oct.
This figure, along with the International Monetary Fund’s revised inflation projection of 9.5% for fiscal year 2025, contributed to the bullish sentiment.
“Speculation about a potential policy rate cut next week and an increase in central bank reserves to $11.2 billion ignited record activity at the PSX,” Mehanti commented.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Top News

Leave some cases with us too, says Justice Mansoor

  • Top News

PM: Saudi crown prince seeks millions of Pakistani IT workers

  • Top News

US rivals in last ditch effort to win photo finish

  • Top News

Panjotha case a matter of shame for institution, people: IHC

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer