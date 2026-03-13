Pakistan’s growing reliance on domestic power offsets global LNG supply risks: Leghari

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s growing dependence on indigenous energy resources is insulating the country from disruptions in global LNG supplies, Power Minister Awais Leghari said on Friday.

Talking to international media outlet, Leghari revealed that about 74 percent of electricity generation now comes from local sources, adding the government has planned to take it to 96% by 2034.

The statement from the power mister comes amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East that poses a risk to LNG shipments from Qatar, the world’s second-largest producer, which supplies the majority of Pakistan’s imported gas used to meet peak electricity demand.

“The people-led solar revolution, and earlier decisions to invest in nuclear, hydropower and local coal have all played a role in increasing Pakistan’s self-reliance,” Leghari told Reuters.

The minister highlighted LNG currently contributed around 10 percent of the country’s electricity supply, primarily helping to manage evening peak demand and maintain grid stability.

He noted that even in the event of disruptions or a sharp increase in LNG prices, the effect on industrial output, agriculture, or overall production capacity would be limited.

Leghari added that in a worst-case scenario, where LNG imports were halted for several months, the country might experience one to two hours of load-shedding during peak summer evenings.

Such power outages would mainly impact certain urban and rural areas, rather than the industrial or agricultural sectors.

He stated that Pakistan is not expected to invest in any source of power that could put it at risk in terms of energy security.

Pakistan’s Clean Energy Mix

According to the minister, Pakistan’s domestic energy sources contribute substantially to the national electricity supply without depending on imported fuel. Hydropower generates around 40 terawatt-hours (TWh) annually, nuclear power provides roughly 22 TWh, and coal from local sources adds about 12 TWh.

The country has also seen a rapid expansion of rooftop solar installations, now exceeding 20 gigawatts (GW), with behind-the-meter capacity estimated between 12 and 14 GW, potentially reaching 18 GW, significantly lowering daytime demand on the national grid, Reuters reported.

Hydropower output further increases during the summer months as river flows rise, adding up to 7,000 megawatts of capacity, which helps meet higher electricity consumption driven by air-conditioning needs.

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