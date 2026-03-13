Pollen count in Islamabad Today – Friday, March 13, 2026

The pollen concentrations in Islamabad’s different sectors continued to rise on Friday, posing health hazards for those with respiratory conditions.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector reached 10,901 per cubic meter of air on Friday, as compared with yesterday’s 9,806.

The total pollen count in the G-6 sector was recorded at 3,531, which was 2,846 on Thursday. In the E-8 sector, pollen count was 3,759 on Friday, as against 2,508 on Thursday. Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector was recorded at 2,324 as compared with yesterday’s 1,707.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, the Paper Mulberry has the highest pollen count, at 10,741 (very high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 67 (high), Grasses 61 (high), Alternaria 40 (low), Pines 41 (moderate), Acacia (zero), Eucalyptus (zero) and Dandelion (zero).

Doctors have advised people to take necessary precautions, such as wearing masks while going outdoors, to avoid complications.