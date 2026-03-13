Six policemen including SHO martyred in Lakki Marwat blast

LAKKI MARWAT – An improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near a police vehicle on Friday, killing six copsm, including Station House Officer (SHO) Saddar Azam, in Bettani area of Lakki Marwat.

The injured constable, Insaf Din, was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police officials confirmed that the explosive device had been planted near the mobile unit, and additional security forces were immediately dispatched to the area to secure the site and carry out a search operation.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, offering prayers for the martyrs and extending his condolences to their families.

He emphasized that the sacrifices of police and security personnel would not go in vain and reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi also strongly condemned the blast and paid tribute to the officers who laid down their lives.

He praised the bravery of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police personnel, describing their courage as a vital contribution to the fight against terrorism. “Our martyrs are a source of pride, and their sacrifices will always be remembered,” Naqvi said.