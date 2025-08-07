Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali under Criminal Investigation in UK

LAHORE – Rising star Haider Ali has been provisionally suspended by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following the launch of a criminal investigation by Greater Manchester Police in the United Kingdom.

The explosive revelation stems from an alleged incident that reportedly occurred during the Pakistan Shaheens’ recent tour of England. While details remain scarce, the seriousness of the investigation has prompted immediate action from the PCB.

According to sources, Haider Ali is now at the center of a legal storm abroad. The PCB, acting swiftly, has ensured the young cricketer has access to legal counsel, emphasizing its commitment to player welfare and fair legal representation.

Lahore, 7 August 2025: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been made aware of a criminal investigation currently being conducted by the Greater Manchester Police involving cricketer Haider Ali. The investigation pertains to an incident that reportedly occurred during the… — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) August 7, 2025

“The PCB fully respects UK legal protocols and will allow the investigation to run its full course,” PCB said, confirming that Haider has been placed under immediate provisional suspension pending the outcome of the probe.

Board made it clear that further disciplinary action under its Code of Conduct may follow once the investigation concludes and all facts are brought to light.

Until then, the PCB is maintaining strict silence on the matter, refusing to comment further as legal proceedings unfold behind closed doors.

This bombshell development raises serious questions about Haider Ali’s future in international cricket — and casts a dark shadow over the Pakistan Shaheens’ recent UK tour.