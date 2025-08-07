Pakistan ready to take on West Indies in ODI series opener

TRINIDAD – Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan will take on West Indies in the three-match ODI series starting Friday, August 8, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Ground in Trinidad and Tobago.

The second and third match will also be played at the same venue. The Ground is set to host only its second men’s ODI after West Indies faced India in 2023.

The first match will be day-night starting at 2 pm local time (11 pm Pakistan time), while the remaining two are set to be day fixtures with the first ball expected to be bowled at 9.30 am local time (6.30 pm Pakistan time).

In total, Pakistan have beaten West Indies 63 out of 137 ODIs played between the two nations, while West Indies have triumphed in 71 matches. Three matches in 1991, 1993 and 2013 were tied.

While the two teams first faced each other in the ODI format during the 1975 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan have won 11 bilateral series and West Indies have won six. The five-match series in 1993 was drawn 2-2. West Indies last beat Pakistan in an ODI series in November 1991.

Pakistan arrived in Trinidad on August 5 after winning the T20I series 2-1 in Lauderhill, Florida and have taken part in two training sessions. The 15-man squad comprises uncapped Hassan Nawaz, while Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the ODI series after sustaining a left hamstring strain during the second T20I.

Mohammad Rizwan, who has led Pakistan in 17 ODIs so far, joined the squad in Florida along with Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam and Naseem Shah before flying out to Trinidad. In the ICC Men’s ODI teams’ rankings, Pakistan are placed fourth, while the hosts are 10th.

Schedule:

8 Aug – First ODI v West Indies, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago (2 pm local time; 11 pm Pakistan time)

10 Aug – Second ODI v West Indies, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago (9.30 am local time; 6.30 pm Pakistan time)

12 Aug – Third ODI v West Indies, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago (9.30 am local time; 6.30 pm Pakistan time)