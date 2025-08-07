Lahore, Punjab weather: Isolated rains, windstorms expected

LAHORE – Isolated rains and windstorms are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Thursday night and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Monsoon currents penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, isolated rains and windstorms are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Attock, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Khushab and Chakwal on Thursday night.

On Friday, mainly muggy weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, isolated rains and windstorms are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal and Khushab.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 37°C and 39°C on Friday and between 39°C and 41°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred in northeast Punjab.

Rainfall (mm): Rawalpindi (Katcheri 46, Gawalmandi 41, Chaklala 36, Pirwidahi 11, Kattarian 06, Shamsabad 04), Mangla 35, Mandi Bahauddin 33, Attock 20, Islamabad (Bokra 19, Airport 13, Golra 08, Saidpur 07, City 04), Jhelum 15, Sialkot Airport 08, Sialkot City 06, Chakwal 05, Narowal 02, Gujrat 01

Bhakkar remained the hottest place in Punjab, with a maximum temperature of 42°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad and Sargodha was recorded at 39°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 46 per cent.