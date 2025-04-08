Indus interrupted: Quest for water equity

THE Indus River, ancient and indomitable, courses through the veins of a region steeped in millennia of history and myth, binding what is now Pakistan with a force far greater than any political alliance or nuclear arsenal.

It is the sublime river of time, shaping civilizations and eroding the conceits of transient powers.

From its formation 50 million years ago to the rise of Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro, the Indus has been the silent witness to humanity’s shared destiny, its waters a mirror reflecting the continuity of cultural and linguistic heritage.

In Sindh, protests now erupt—leaders of nationalist movements, lawyers, poets and students join their voices in lamentation over the proposed canals that threaten to distort this primordial lifeline.

The Indus is not merely a river; it is the elemental force that connects provinces and peoples, shaping their history as inexorably as it carved its banks.

The Water Apportionment Accord of March 21, 1991, an achievement unparalleled since the Indus Waters Treaty, sought to give form and fairness to this divine inheritance.

With Punjab accorded 47%, Sindh 42%, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 8%, and Baluchistan 3%, the Accord distilled the essence of historical precedent into pragmatic legislation.

It remains a perfect artefact of human intention, unchallenged by any province.

Yet, perfection on paper falters in practice, where IRSA—the regulator born to embody the Accord’s spirit—has become the very source of dissonance.

The discord lies not in the Accord’s percentages but in the mechanics of its implementation: an arithmetic of error, compiled by a bureaucratic machinery ill-suited to its monumental task.

It is here, in the gap between the vision and its execution that the tragedy unfolds.

This is no mere administrative squabble; it is a fracturing of unity, a challenge to the shared identity forged by the Indus over centuries.

The Indus flows as it always has, indifferent to the squabbles of those who draw lines upon maps and tables.

It is the eternal arbiter, reminding us of the sublime fragility of human constructs.

In this latest dispute, as in all struggles over its waters, the river humbles us once more, confronting us with the unyielding truth that the unity it offers must be earned anew in each generation, lest it dissolve into the sands of time.

To bridge the trust between the provinces telemetry was installed which turned into a nightmare.

On the complaints of Sindh and Balochistan, no credible information was available about the location and timing of the flow and there was a lack of storage and diversion capacity to fully utilize the available water in the Indus basin.

So Telemetry was envisioned in 2001 as the panacea to Pakistan’s water disputes, a live coverage mechanism to satisfy every stakeholder, from the provincial governments to the farmers at the tail-end of canals.

The data displayed transparently on the web, was to be the foundation of trust, eroding suspicions of manipulation and ensuring that each drop was accounted for.

But the dream quickly soured.

The story of the telemetry system in Pakistan’s Indus Basin irrigation network is a tragedy of mismanagement, resistance and institutional inertia, unfolding against the backdrop of one of the world’s most ancient and vital water systems.

So Telemetry system, the automated collection and transmission of data from remote sources, plays a crucial role in building confidence in IT systems by providing insights into performance, security and user behavior, enabling proactive issue resolution and informed decision-making.

The first telemetry system was installed almost 111 years ago on the Panama Canal in 1914 to monitor locks and water levels.

Installed in June 2004 at a monumental cost of Rs 450 million, this system was a technological marvel, designed to ensure the transparent collection and dissemination of real-time data on water flows and diversions at 23 critical sites across barrages, dams and canals.

It promised nothing less than a revolution in water governance, a digital testament to fairness and accountability in a land shaped by the ebb and flow of the Indus River.

Unfortunately, the control of the telemetry system was transferred to IRSA, a decision so calamitous it might well have been carved into the peaks of the Himalayas as a monument to folly.

IRSA, untrained and unwilling, was ill-equipped to manage this technological marvel.

Its non-technical employees resisted the system from the outset, viewing it as a threat to their authority and, perhaps, more damningly, their control over the opacity that had long governed water management.

Within months, the system was shelved, becoming a cautionary tale against digital transformation.

The resistance was emblematic of a broader institutional malaise: an aversion to transparency and automation that threatened entrenched power structures.

The telemetry system, which could have dismantled the very foundation of water data manipulation, instead became its victim.

Like the thwarted efforts to computerize land records in Islamabad and Punjab, telemetry faltered under the weight of bureaucratic sabotage and systemic inertia.

How has real-time water flow data dissemination solved the water dispute over the Danube River, Europe’s second-longest, on which ten countries depend?

After the waters are meticulously monitored and managed, with real-time data accessible to all ten countries.

This model of trans-boundary water governance showcases the power of transparency and technological integration.

While the Danube may seem distant and unrelated to Pakistan’s context, a more compelling example lies closer to home.

Learning from Pakistan’s failure with its telemetry system, India took decisive action to modernize its water management.

On December 3, 2008, India launched a web-enabled real-time data system to monitor water flows from 433 dams.

This initiative was not only a technological advancement but also a master class in fostering trust among stakeholders.

Yet how India solved the water-sharing dispute between East Punjab, Haryana, IHK and Rajasthan is a model for Pakistan.

The Indian model effectively manages the waters of the three eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas and Sutlej—allocated to India under the Indus Waters Treaty.

These rivers, constituting just 20% of the entire Indus River system, sustain vital urban centers such as Chandigarh and Delhi, while supporting extensive irrigation networks across Haryana, East Punjab, Rajasthan and parts of Himachal Pradesh.

By leveraging real-time telemetry data, India has achieved an unprecedented level of transparency, ensuring equitable distribution and minimizing disputes among its seven key stakeholders.

This seamless integration of technology and governance has eliminated disagreements over water sharing, setting a standard that Pakistan might emulate.

The Indian example underscores a crucial lesson: transparency, enabled by robust systems, is the bedrock of trust in water management—a principle as vital as the rivers themselves.

In August 2024, WAPDA awarded an astonishingly high contract worth Rs 21.534 billion for installing a telemetry system at 27 key points of the Indus Basin Irrigation System (IBIS), with completion slated for December 2026.

The price tag provokes dismay—how long will vultures circle over such vital national projects?

A comparison with the cost-effective real-time telemetry system on India’s Krishna River, addressing disputes among five states with precision, underscores the urgency of prudence and transparency.

That system integrates Earth Observation, in-situ measurements and hydrological modeling to ensure equitable water use, ecological balance and resilience against floods and droughts.

India, managing just 20% of the Indus system, uses every drop for maximum productivity, supplying water to a population far larger than Pakistan’s.

Shouldn’t this provoke action to improve water utilization in Pakistan, where inefficiency abounds?

Instead of nepotism steering decisions, merit must prevail—just as patients seek the best doctors regardless of creed or affiliation.

The moment demands the retirement of IRSA’s antiquated mechanisms, even if it entails shelving the institution itself—IRSA risks undermining the strongest natural bond holding the federation of Pakistan together.

An Artificial intelligence (AI)–powered telemetry system must take its place, empowering farmers across the country, including those in Sindh and Balochistan, with real-time updates on their WAA-allocated water, accessible via mobile phones.

By embracing technological advancement and shedding the paralysis of political manoeuvring, Pakistan can restore honour to the enduring lifeline of the Indus. —The writer can be contacted at [email protected]