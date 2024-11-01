AGL37.87▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)AIRLINK124.01▲ 2.24 (0.02%)BOP5.69▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.03 (0.01%)DCL8.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML40.47▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)DGKC87▲ 2.71 (0.03%)FCCL33.91▲ 1.35 (0.04%)FFBL66.26▲ 0.73 (0.01%)FFL10.19▲ 0.23 (0.02%)HUBC103.85▲ 0.32 (0.00%)HUMNL13.5▲ 0.23 (0.02%)KEL4.67▲ 0.23 (0.05%)KOSM6.85▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)MLCF38.78▲ 1.27 (0.03%)NBP60.7▲ 0.45 (0.01%)OGDC179.49▲ 7.36 (0.04%)PAEL24.98▲ 0.42 (0.02%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL151.9▲ 10.37 (0.07%)PRL22.74▲ 0 (0.00%)PTC14.98▲ 0.34 (0.02%)SEARL66.67▲ 2.13 (0.03%)TELE7.04▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.54▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TPLP7.32▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET14.02▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG50.9▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)UNITY26.39▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.22▲ 0 (0.00%)

WhatsApp Alert: Pakistani users advised to secure account with THESE Security Updates

Whatsapp Alert Pakistani Users Advised To Secure Account With These Security Updates
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis continue to fall victim to WhatsApp hacking, which prompted new advisory from National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT).

The cyber security officials cautioned that hackers are exploiting vulnerabilities within messaging application, getting unauthorized access to private messages and multimedia files, and to avoid these menace, there is key security measures for users.

Secure your WhatsApp

First, you need to add biometrics to add layer of protection on your account. You can use screen lock to make it more secure.

It mentioned to remove the WhatsApp data from Cloud, as it could makes you more vulnerable. If you want to have Cloud back-up, make sure to have it encrypted.

WhatsApp users are advised to have strong passwords and warning against clicking on unfamiliar links, which can lead to attacks.

Try getting unique locks on devices and regularly monitor their accounts for any unusual activity. The advisory also warned users to connect to Wi-Fi networks.

It mentioned having WhatsApp app updated for using all built-in security features. Users are urged to take proactive measures to protect their digital privacy and security.

Scam alert issued about fraudulent social media investment platforms in Pakistan

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Smog School Holidays: Latest Update for students after Lahore High Court’s new orders

  • Featured, Pakistan

Land worth billions retrieved in Lahore’s Johar Town

  • Business, Featured

Bank Alfalah, LGS, Kips, Unique, Dar-e-Arqam, Allied School sealed in Lahore  

  • Business, Featured

Scam alert issued about fraudulent social media investment platforms in Pakistan

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer