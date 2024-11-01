WhatsApp Alert: Pakistani users advised to secure account with THESE Security Updates

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis continue to fall victim to WhatsApp hacking, which prompted new advisory from National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT).

The cyber security officials cautioned that hackers are exploiting vulnerabilities within messaging application, getting unauthorized access to private messages and multimedia files, and to avoid these menace, there is key security measures for users.

Secure your WhatsApp

First, you need to add biometrics to add layer of protection on your account. You can use screen lock to make it more secure.

It mentioned to remove the WhatsApp data from Cloud, as it could makes you more vulnerable. If you want to have Cloud back-up, make sure to have it encrypted.

WhatsApp users are advised to have strong passwords and warning against clicking on unfamiliar links, which can lead to attacks.

Try getting unique locks on devices and regularly monitor their accounts for any unusual activity. The advisory also warned users to connect to Wi-Fi networks.

It mentioned having WhatsApp app updated for using all built-in security features. Users are urged to take proactive measures to protect their digital privacy and security.