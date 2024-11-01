Bank Alfalah, LGS, Kips, Unique, Dar-e-Arqam, Allied School sealed in Lahore  

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 141 illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulter premises during operations in different housing schemes in Lahore on Friday.

LDA Town Planning Wing teams sealed 25 businesses each on Gulshan-e-Ravi’s Main Boulevard and in Eden Villas II on Defence Road, 50 in Quaid-e-Azam Town, 23 in Gulberg, and 18 in Allama Iqbal Town.

The sealed premises include Bank Alfalah, Lahore Grammar School, American Lycetuff, Kips School, Dar-e-Arqam, Allied School, The Grace School, JPS School System, Unique School, Rahat Bakers, Mahmood Pharmacy, Chaudhry Medical Store, Bari Hospital, clinic, diagnostic laboratory, gym, furnishers, bakeries, food outlets, grocery stores, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulter premises in Lahore.