Pakistan rolls out mandatory medical form online for Hajj pilgrims [Check Deadline]

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has made it mandatory for all Pakistani Hajj pilgrims to fill out a medical form through the Pak Hajj mobile app in order to avoid any inconvenience ahead of the 2026 pilgrimage.

The medical questionnaire is available on the mobile app where the pilgrims are required to provide details on various health conditions, including blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, asthma, arthritis, and thyroid disorders.

All pilgrims are required to complete the form by Friday. The app also provides a link to print visas.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, the Hajj flight schedule has also been published on the app, with step-by-step updates being added regularly.

Under the government scheme, Hajj flights are set to commence on June 18, 2026. Detailed information about the flights is available both on the Pak Hajj app and the ministry’s official website.

A total of 468 Hajj flights will operate from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Quetta, and Sukkur, transporting over 119,000 pilgrims to the holy land by May 21, 2026.