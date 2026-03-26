Trump warns of severe attacks if Iran rejects American proposal

WASHINGTON/ TEHRAN – US President Donald Trump warned of more severe attacks if Iran rejected the American proposal this time.

Trump said that ran is eager to reach an agreement to end weeks of intense fighting, a claim rejected by Tehran, which maintains that no formal negotiations are underway.

“Iranian leaders want a deal but are reluctant to admit it publicly due to internal and external pressures,” said the US president while speaking at an event in Washington on Wednesday.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’re in negotiations right now. Iran would like to make a deal, and who wouldn’t if you were there? Pretty much everything they have is gone. pic.twitter.com/KfbKffQFtq — Department of State (@StateDept) March 24, 2026

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the assertion, stating that there have been no direct talks with the United States. He clarified that only indirect communication has taken place through intermediary countries, describing it as an exchange of messages rather than negotiations.

Araghchi reiterated that Tehran seeks to end the conflict on its own terms and has no intention of entering formal dialogue under current conditions.

Waves 79–81 of Operation True Promise 4 carried out by IRGC aerospace and naval forces under ‘Ya Raziq al-Tifl al-Saghir’ (O the provider of the children and infants) code. Targets included Zionist-linked facilities, satellite stations, Al-Azraq airbase, and US bases (Sheikh… pic.twitter.com/3pku5jmKqG — True Promise – الوعد الصادق ✪🇮🇷 (@IRTruePromise) March 26, 2026

Meanwhile, officials in Pakistan confirmed that Islamabad had conveyed a 15-point US proposal to Tehran aimed at halting hostilities that began on February 28. Iranian authorities reportedly responded negatively, insisting that any resolution must include firm guarantees against future attacks.

A senior Israeli defence official expressed doubts over Iran’s willingness to accept proposed terms, while also raising concerns that US negotiators might offer concessions. Israel is said to favour retaining the option of pre-emptive military action under any potential agreement.

Regional sources further indicated that Iran has communicated to mediators that Lebanon should be included in any ceasefire framework involving the US and Israel.

The conflict continues to intensify, with ongoing missile and drone strikes reported across the Gulf region. Iran has warned it could expand the scope of the conflict, including targeting shipping routes in the Red Sea if a US ground offensive is launched.

Update from CENTCOM Commander on Operation Epic Fury: pic.twitter.com/8yTLrVy4jk — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 21, 2026

The situation has also disrupted global energy markets, particularly due to tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and gas supplies. The resulting supply concerns have contributed to rising fuel prices and economic uncertainty worldwide.

In a related development, Antonio Guterres warned that the conflict risks spiralling further, urging all sides to step back from escalation and pursue diplomatic solutions.