BISE Gujranwala: Class 10 English compulsory PDF model paper for exams 2026

GUJRANWALA – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala has officially released the model paper for English compulsory subject for the upcoming annual Matric examinations 2026.

The Gujranwala board and other Punjab boars are set to conduct the paper of English subject on March 30 in two shifts with students now intensifying the preparations to get higher scores.

The English compulsory paper consists of two parts – Objectove and Subjective types.

Significance of Model Papers

Model papers play a crucial role for matric students gearing up for their annual board exams. They offer a clear understanding of the exam format, question types, and grading criteria.

By working through these papers, students can pinpoint important topics, develop better time management, and boost their confidence.

Additionally, model papers help learners evaluate their strengths and weaknesses, enabling them to concentrate on areas that need improvement and ultimately improve their exam performance.

English Compulsory Model Paper 2026 Revealed

The Objective type paper will be carrying 19 questions with total 19 marks while students will have 20 minutes to attempt it.

The subjective part comprises 7 questions with total marks of 56 while students are given two hours and ten minutes to attempt the paper.