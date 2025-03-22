Pakistan Railways cuts train fares by 20% for Eidul Fitr 2025

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has slashed fares for all passenger trains by 20 percent for Eidul Fitr to facilitate masses on the occasion of festival.

A notification states that the concession in train fares will be applicable on all mail, express, and intercity trains managed by the Pakistan Railways only on all three days of Eid.

This concession will be allowed on current booking only on three days of id while the discount will not be available on special trains.

“Concessional fare shall not be less than the minimum fares & rounding off must be ensured,” read the notification.

It added that no person or party will be allowed to avail two or more concessions at one time.

Railways announced special trains schedule from key cities including Lahore, and Karachi.

Ahead of Eid, major cities witnessed an influx of passengers who traveled to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with family and friends, and PR gearing up to handle the surge in a busy time.

Railways announced a schedule for five passenger trains to ease the travel experience for those visiting family or heading to religious sites. On this occasion, the Railway will arrange economy class, AC Business, and AC Standard accommodations to cater to passengers.

Eid Special Train schedule includes five different services departing on various dates. The first train will travel from Karachi to Lahore on March 26. The second train, departing from Quetta to Peshawar on March 26 at 10:00 AM. On March 27, two trains will be operating, third one will depart from Karachi to Rawalpindi at 8:00 AM, while the fourth will travel from Karachi to Lahore at 8:30 AM.

Last train will operate from Karachi to Lahore on March 29, though the exact departure time has not been specified.