Suzuki Cultus VXL AGS three-year installment plan update for March 2025

KARACHI – Suzuki Cultus remains a top choice in Pakistan for its comfortable drive and strong performance.

The stylish design and trendier look with the combination of the aerodynamic shape make it a perfect choice in its class. Adding the accessories to it enhance the presence on road.

It features the progressive technology that fits the modern world. It is also equipped with Auto Gear Shift, the aerodynamics exterior combining with the power of K Series engine makes your drive absolutely effortless.

Suzuki Cultus Variant

The Suzuki Cultus comes in three variants in Pakistan – VXR, VXL and VXL-AGS.

Suzuki Cultus VXL-AGS Prices in Pakistan

The Suzuki Cultus VXL-AGS price in Pakistan stands at Rs4,564,000 in Pakistan.

Suzuki Cultus VXL-AGS Installment Plan

Meezan Bank offers three-year installment plan for Suzuki Cultus VXL AGS in Pakistan. The installment plan has been calculated with 30% down payment and 15% residual value.

Under the plan, the buyer will deposit Rs1,363,800 in wake of the upfront amount while per month installment will be Rs109,365 for three years.