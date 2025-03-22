AGL73.59▲ 6.69 (0.10%)AIRLINK179.61▼ -2.53 (-0.01%)BOP11.52▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.98▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL9.02▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)DFML46.03▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DGKC132.62▼ -0.56 (0.00%)FCCL46.62▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)FFL16.61▲ 0.44 (0.03%)HUBC141.07▼ -2.15 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.15▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)KEL4.51▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM6.25▲ 0.09 (0.01%)MLCF59.4▲ 0.15 (0.00%)NBP77.07▼ -1.29 (-0.02%)OGDC227.35▲ 0.54 (0.00%)PAEL48.18▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL10.47▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)PPL191.38▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL38.14▼ -0.99 (-0.03%)PTC24.31▲ 0.06 (0.00%)SEARL99.96▼ -2 (-0.02%)TELE8.01▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.34▲ 0.58 (0.02%)TPLP11.1▲ 0.14 (0.01%)TREET23.4▲ 0.28 (0.01%)TRG68.21▼ -0.32 (0.00%)UNITY29▼ -0.56 (-0.02%)WTL1.4▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Pakistan urges UNSC to act decisively against Israeli aggression in Gaza, West Bank

Pakistan Urges Unsc To Act Decisively Against Israeli Aggression In Gaza West Bank
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

NEW YORK – Pakistan on Saturday asked the UN Security Council to act decisively against Israeli aggression in Gaza and West Bank.

Delivering a statement at the Security Council briefing on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram strongly condemned Israel’s latest escalation, including its renewed bombardment of Gaza and its systematic blockade of humanitarian assistance.

Referring to the expansion of Israel’s large-scale military operations Munir Akram said that daily military raids, settler violence and illegal land annexations are part of a systematic effort to ethnically cleanse the Palestinian people in the West Bank.

Munir Akram said a credible political process must lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital.

Pakistan urges World Leaders to stop Israel’s Gaza airstrikes amid deadly assault in Ramadan

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Top News

Talks with IMF on track, no major hurdles

  • Featured, Forex Rate

Saudi Riyal slightly strengthens against Pak rupee – 22 March 2025

  • Featured, Pakistan

Youm-e-Ali being observed across Pakistan amid tight security

  • Featured, Pakistan

Karachi, Hyderabad, Sindh weather; warmer days ahead

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer