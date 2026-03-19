Pakistan pushes back hard on US Claims over Regional Missile Balance

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government made unequivocal response to recent remarks made by senior US intelligence official, firmly rejecting suggestions that its missile program poses any threat.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi categorically dismissed the claims, calling them baseless and inconsistent with Pakistan’s declared strategic posture. He emphasized that Pakistan’s missile capabilities are purely defensive, designed with the sole objective of safeguarding national sovereignty and ensuring peace and stability across South Asia.

MoFA spox underscored that Islamabad’s strategic doctrine is rooted in the principle of credible minimum deterrence, particularly in response to regional security dynamics involving India.

The spokesperson further clarified that Pakistan’s missile systems remain well below intercontinental range, reinforcing that the program is not intended for power projection beyond the region. In contrast, he pointed to India’s continued development of long-range missile technologies exceeding 12,000 kilometers, arguing that such advancements extend beyond regional defense needs and could raise wider strategic concerns.

He said the South aisan nation remains committed to engaging constructively with US. He stressed that such engagement must be grounded in mutual respect, non-discrimination, and a fact-based understanding of realities on the ground.

He concluded by urging a more balanced and nuanced perspective that accurately reflects the strategic environment of South Asia, warning that misinterpretations could undermine efforts aimed at maintaining peace, stability, and mutual trust in the region.