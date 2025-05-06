Pakistan vs India Army Comparison amid latest strikes

Pakistan and India saw another war-like scenario, with India launching missile strikes on specific targets in Pakistan. As tensions between two nuclear-armed nations have reached new heights following a deadly attack on tourists in the region of Pahalgam, Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The attack, which occurred on May 7, sparked retaliation, with India launching missile strikes on five locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Pakistan confirmed at least two fatalities and twelve injuries, and stated that its armed forces have responded with countermeasures.

As per the 2025 Global Firepower (GFP) report, India ranks as fourth most powerful military force in the world, following the United States, Russia, and China. Pakistan, on the other hand, is ranked 12th out of 145 countries in terms of military power.

Pakistan vs India Army 2025

Category India Pakistan Defense Budget $86 billion $10 billion Active Personnel 2.2 million (Army), 310,000 (Air Force), 142,000 (Navy) 1.31 million (Army), 78,000 (Air Force), 100,000 (Navy) Air Power (Total Aircraft) 2,229 1,399 Combat Aircraft 643 (513 fighters, 130 bombers) 418 (328 fighters, 90 bombers) Fighter Jet Squadrons 31 squadrons (17-18 jets each) 11 squadrons Advanced Aircraft French Rafale Jets (Nuclear-capable) F-16s, JF-17 Thunder (Joint venture with China) Ground Forces 4,201 tanks, advanced artillery and armored vehicles 2,672 tanks, modernized “Al-Khalid” tanks Artillery 100 self-propelled artillery, 264 multiple-barrel rocket launchers 662 self-propelled artillery, 600 rocket launchers Naval Strength 293 total assets, including 2 aircraft carriers (INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant) 121 total assets, no aircraft carrier Submarines 18 submarines (3 nuclear-powered) 8 submarines, 4 under construction Missile Program Agni series (ICBMs), BrahMos (supersonic cruise), Hypersonic missiles Shaheen, Hatf, Ghouri series (short-medium range) Nuclear Capabilities ~172 nuclear warheads ~170 nuclear warheads Drone Warfare 5,000 drones (including Predator UAVs) Developing UAVs (Shaheen, Buraq series)

Defense Budgets

India is set to spend approximately $86 billion on defense in 2025, nine times more than Pakistan’s $10 billion budget. India has a significantly larger military, with 2.2 million personnel in the army, compared to Pakistan’s 1.31 million.

Air Power

India boasts the fourth-largest air force globally, with 2,229 aircraft, including advanced French Rafale jets, while Pakistan operates 1,399 aircraft, including American F-16s and the Chinese-built JF-17 Thunder.

Ground Forces

India has more tanks (4,201 vs. 2,672) and armored vehicles, but Pakistan has modernized its tank fleet with the “Al-Khalid.” In artillery, Pakistan has more self-propelled guns and multiple-barrel rocket launchers.

Naval Power

India has a superior navy, including two aircraft carriers and 293 naval assets, compared to Pakistan’s 121 assets, lacking an aircraft carrier.

Missile Programs

India has long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and hypersonic missiles, while Pakistan focuses on medium-range ballistic missiles with nuclear capabilities.

Drone Warfare

India is investing heavily in advanced drones like the Predator, with a projected fleet of 5,000, while Pakistan is developing its own UAVs for surveillance and strike missions.

Nuclear Capabilities

Both countries have similar-sized nuclear arsenals, with India estimated to have 172 nuclear warheads and Pakistan 170.