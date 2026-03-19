Eidul-Fitr 2026 Namaz Timings for Karachi; full list here

KARACHI – Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 will be observed across Pakistan on Saturday, March 21, after the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee confirmed that the Shawwal moon was not sighted anywhere in the country and now Namaz timings have been revealed for Karachi and other parts of Pakistan.

Despite global tensions, Karachi is preparing for spirited Eid morning, with mosques across Sindh capital gearing up to hold Namaz gatherings. From early hours, thousands of worshippers are expected to pour in from every corner of the metropolis, filling prayer grounds and mosques as the city comes alive with devotion, unity, and festivity.

Karachi Eid Namaz Timings

Mosque Area Timing Abu Talib Azakhana Mosque Soldier Bazaar 6:30 AM Lawn KMC Society Eidgah Scheme 33 6:45 AM Sadiq Sports Ground Eidgah Clifton Block 8 6:45 AM Jamia Masjid Quba Surjani Town 6:45 AM Jamia Masjid Ayesha Gulshan-e-Maymar 6:45 AM Jamia Masjid Subhaniya Jamshed Road 6:50 AM Jamia Masjid Jheel Wali Guru Mandir 6:50 AM Jamia Masjid Bab-us-Salam North Karachi 6:55 AM Noor Habib Mosque Lyari 6:55 AM Jamia Masjid Khalid bin Waleed PECHS 6:55 AM Kanz-ul-Iman Mosque Guru Mandir 6:55 AM Jamia Masjid Farooqi North Karachi 7:00 AM Eidgah Ground Sector 2 North Karachi 7:00 AM Jamia Masjid Siddiqia Razvia Korangi 7:00 AM Rehmat Mosque Lyari 7:00 AM Ghausia Mosque Lyari 7:30 AM Jamia Masjid Imam Ibn Taymiyyah Gulshan Block 6 7:15 AM Jamia Masjid Yaseen-ul-Quran Gulshan Block 19 7:15 AM Jamia Masjid Amina Gulshan-e-Iqbal 7:15 AM Overseas Bungalows Eidgah Johar Block 17 7:15 AM Jamia Masjid Bait-ul-Mukarram Gulshan-e-Iqbal 7:30 AM Abdullah Shah Ghazi Mosque Clifton 7:30 AM Jamia Masjid Aqsa Eidgah Landhi 7:30 AM Central Eidgah Malir Malir 7:30 AM Lyari Stadium Eidgah Lyari 7:30 AM Jamia Masjid Zakia Nazimabad 7:45 AM Jamia Masjid Dakhni Pakistan Chowk 7:45 AM Jamia Masjid Sunheri Burns Road 7:45 AM Mustafa Mosque Gulistan-e-Johar 8:00 AM Jamia Masjid Tayyiba Landhi 8:00 AM Faizan-e-Saifiya Mosque Clifton 8:00 AM Noor Mustafa Mosque Surjani Town 9:00 AM Jamia Masjid Qadir Shahrah-e-Faisal 10:00 AM

Most mosques in major residential and commercial areas such as Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, Clifton, Korangi, Malir, and Lyari schedule their first Eid prayer between 6:45 AM and 7:30 AM. A large number of mosques offer main congregations around 7:30 AM to 8:00 AM, which is the most common time slot citywide.

In other locations, especially larger mosques and Eidgah grounds, multiple Jamaats are arranged to accommodate more worshippers, extending timings up to 8:30 AM and in some cases even till 9:00–10:00 AM. This staggered scheduling allows residents in different neighborhoods to attend conveniently according to their proximity and preference.

North Nazimabad is set to witness a vibrant wave of Eid-ul-Fitr prayers as mosques across Blocks B, F, H, I, J, K, L, M, and N prepare to welcome large congregations at staggered timings from as early as 6:45 AM to 8:00 AM. The spread of prayer venues aims to accommodate residents while easing crowd management across the area.

In Block B, three major gatherings will take place: Madina Masjid Block B will host the earliest prayer at 6:50 AM, followed by Masjid Al Huda Block B at 7:15 AM, and the centrally located Islamic Centre Block B concluding the block’s schedule at 8:00 AM.

Moving to Block F, worshippers will gather at Jamia Ashrafiya Block F at 6:50 AM, while families can also attend prayers at Fateh Park Block F at 7:00 AM.