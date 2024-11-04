Pakistan Navy carries out successful Flight Test of Ship-Launched Ballistic Missile

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Navy on Monday carried out successful flight test of indigenously developed ship-launched ballistic missile with a range of 350 kilometers, the military’s media wing said.

The landmark is significant advancement for national defense, as the missile accurately target both land and sea objectives with high precision.

The weapon system features cutting-edge navigation technology and enhanced maneuverability, showcasing Pakistan’s growing capabilities in indigenous defense technology.

The flight test was closely monitored by the Chief of Naval Staff, along with senior officers and dedicated scientists and engineers involved in the project.

Top officials including President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee extended their congratulations to the participating naval units and scientists, highlighting this achievement as a testament to the country’s commitment to strengthening its maritime defense capabilities.

This successful missile test marks a crucial step forward for the Pakistan Navy, underscoring the nation’s focus on developing advanced military technology and ensuring regional security.