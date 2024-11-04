HBL, Meezan Bank, Clinix, Utility Stores among 373 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 373 illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulter premises during operations in different housing schemes in Lahore on Monday.

LDA Town Planning Wing teams sealed 40 businesses in Gulberg and Garden Town, 65 on Wahdat Road, 35 in Johar Town, 30 in Wapda Town, 53 in Gujjarpura and on Samanabad’s Poonch Road and Canal Bank Road, and 150 in Quaid-e-Azam Town.

The sealed premises include HBL, Meezan Bank, Clinix Pharmacy, Utility Stores, The Educators, J Jamera, Simla Bakers & Sweets, Sasha’s Saloon, dental clinic, call center, diagnostic laboratory, marriage hall, bakeries, food outlets, grocery stores, private offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulter premises in Lahore.