Pakistan has vast potential for investment: Ayaz

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday emphasized the cordial relations between Pakistan and Japan based on shared values of democracy and strong people-to-people contacts. He stated, “Pakistan has vast potential for investment and Agriculture and trade, which can bring both nations closer.”

He further highlighted that Pakistan’s large youth population could be a significant asset for the nation and youth can be trained in advanced technological and advanced fields in Japan. He expressed these views during a meeting with the Ambassador of Japan, Akamatsu Suichi, who called on the Speaker at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

Ayaz Sadiq commended Japan’s technological and educational advancements and stressed the importance of enhancing economic, trade, and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries. He noted that such collaboration could pave the way for a new era of regional prosperity and development.

The Speaker re-affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its ties with Japan, stating, “Pakistan values its relationship with Japan and is eager to further fortify these ties.” He also emphasized the desire of the Pakistani Parliament to enhance parliamentary relations between the two countries.

In this regard, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq underscored the importance of regular exchanges of parliamentary delegations to further solidify robust bilateral relations. He stressed the role of parliamentary diplomacy and stressed that parliamentary friendship groups play a crucial role in deepening the ties between Pakistan and Japan.

Additionally, the Speaker pointed to significant opportunities in Pakistan’s agriculture sector, which could be explored to benefit both nations. Ambassador of Japan, Mr. Akamatsu Suichi, acknowledged Pakistan’s potential and expressed Japan’s continued commitment to strengthening economic ties with the country.

He appreciated Speaker Sadiq’s proposal to diversify trade and economic relations and assured him of Japan’s assistance in Pakistan’s socio-economic development. The Ambassador further emphasized that Pakistan is a key pillar in Japan’s outreach to South Asia and expressed Japan’s dedication to enhancing its cooperation with Pakistan in various sectors.