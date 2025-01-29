Pakistan highly values its relationship with Iran: Ayaz

Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy cordial ties which are founded on shared Islamic values and enhanced people-to-people contacts.

“Pakistan highly values its relationship with Iran, and as neighbouring countries, both nations have immense potential for cooperation in various fields of trade”. he said while talking to Ambassador of Iran, Reza Amiri-Moghaddam, who met him here Tuesday.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq further underlined the importance of strengthening bilateral relations by expanding cooperation across all mutual areas of interest, with a particular focus on energy and trade. He said that such efforts would not only benefit the economies of both nations but would also improve the communities living along the common border.

The Speaker highlighted that enhancing parliamentary contacts between the two countries was crucial for fostering stronger trade and economic ties.

He added that expanded trade links between Pakistan and Iran could play a pivotal role in the regional development and prosperity of both nations.

The Iranian Ambassador acknowledged the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and reiterated Iran’s commitment to further strengthening its relationship with Pakistan.

He also expressed his appreciation for the cooperation extended by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in deepening parliamentary relations between the two nations. Ambassador Amiri-Moghaddam stressed that enhancing these ties will contribute to broader regional stability and economic

Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday said that Pakistan and Sweden have vast opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation and establish a broader, more comprehensive relationship.

“This relationship could be based on robust economic ties and further expanded to include areas such as political relations, trade and investment, education, and people-to-people contacts” he expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of Sweden Ms. Alexandra Berg Von Linde.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the importance of regular interactions between the political leadership, parliamentarians, and business communities of both countries, believing that such exchanges could elevate the bilateral relationship to new heights.

He specifically stressed the need for more frequent dialogue between Pakistani and Swedish parliamentarians, to exchange views and share experiences.

He added that Pakistan could greatly benefit from the extensive 600-year democratic history and experience of Sweden. The Speaker also said that the current parliament is vibrant and has demonstrated remarkable unanimity on matters of national importance. He also mentioned that the revival of the economy, through favorable investment policies and enhanced trade relations with foreign countries, is the government’s top priority.