AGL52.44▲ 4.75 (0.10%)AIRLINK201.1▲ 7.54 (0.04%)BOP10.23▲ 0.28 (0.03%)CNERGY7.64▼ -0.29 (-0.04%)DCL9.2▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)DFML45.75▼ -0.1 (0.00%)DGKC108.9▼ -1.28 (-0.01%)FCCL40.05▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)FFL16.84▼ -0.02 (0.00%)HUBC132.56▼ -0.02 (0.00%)HUMNL13.95▲ 0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.68▲ 0.08 (0.02%)KOSM6.59▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF46.73▼ -0.87 (-0.02%)NBP63.15▲ 1.16 (0.02%)OGDC212.79▼ -1.12 (-0.01%)PAEL41.37▲ 0.13 (0.00%)PIBTL8.12▼ -0.29 (-0.03%)PPL181.7▼ -0.65 (0.00%)PRL41.76▼ -0.2 (0.00%)PTC24.75▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)SEARL111▲ 4.16 (0.04%)TELE8.89▲ 0.05 (0.01%)TOMCL34.6▲ 0.32 (0.01%)TPLP12.95▲ 0.2 (0.02%)TREET22.1▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG67.31▲ 0.36 (0.01%)UNITY32.75▲ 0.4 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Pakistan Gold rates touch all-time high of Rs289,600 per tola; Check New Price

Pakistan Gold Rates Touch All Time High Of Rs289600 Per Tola Check New Price
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Gold in local market continues to climb high as single tola gold rates reached Rs289,600, after a jump of Rs2900. After the single-day drop, the 10grams rate moved up to Rs248,285 per Tola.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Price Increase
Gold (Per Tola) Rs 289,600 + Rs 2,900
Gold (Per 10 Grams) Rs 248,285 + Rs 2,486

The current price surpasses that, reflecting the influence of global market trends on domestic prices. Additionally, the price of 24-karat gold per 10 grams increased by Rs 2,486, reaching Rs 248,285, compared to Rs 245,799 the day before in local markets.

Gold Rates This Week

Dates 24K Gold
22-Jan Rs287,450
21-Jan Rs283,200
20-Jan Rs282,900
18-Jan Rs282,400
17-Jan Rs282,600
16-Jan Rs282,200
15-Jan Rs280,800

Gold rates in Pakistan dip by Rs750 to Rs286,700 per tola; See full price list

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 24 January, 2025

  • Business, Featured

Bulls dominate PSX as KSE-100 gains over 1,500 points

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 24 January 2025

  • Business

Obstacles in construction of Islamabad Motorway from Kharian should be removed

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer