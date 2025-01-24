Pakistan Gold rates touch all-time high of Rs289,600 per tola; Check New Price

KARACHI – Gold in local market continues to climb high as single tola gold rates reached Rs289,600, after a jump of Rs2900. After the single-day drop, the 10grams rate moved up to Rs248,285 per Tola.
Today Gold Rates
|Gold
|Price
|Increase
|Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs 289,600
|+ Rs 2,900
|Gold (Per 10 Grams)
|Rs 248,285
|+ Rs 2,486
The current price surpasses that, reflecting the influence of global market trends on domestic prices. Additionally, the price of 24-karat gold per 10 grams increased by Rs 2,486, reaching Rs 248,285, compared to Rs 245,799 the day before in local markets.
Gold Rates This Week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|22-Jan
|Rs287,450
|21-Jan
|Rs283,200
|20-Jan
|Rs282,900
|18-Jan
|Rs282,400
|17-Jan
|Rs282,600
|16-Jan
|Rs282,200
|15-Jan
|Rs280,800
