Pakistan Gold rates touch all-time high of Rs289,600 per tola; Check New Price

KARACHI – Gold in local market continues to climb high as single tola gold rates reached Rs289,600, after a jump of Rs2900. After the single-day drop, the 10grams rate moved up to Rs248,285 per Tola.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Price Increase Gold (Per Tola) Rs 289,600 + Rs 2,900 Gold (Per 10 Grams) Rs 248,285 + Rs 2,486

The current price surpasses that, reflecting the influence of global market trends on domestic prices. Additionally, the price of 24-karat gold per 10 grams increased by Rs 2,486, reaching Rs 248,285, compared to Rs 245,799 the day before in local markets.

Gold Rates This Week